Lamar County Residents Gear Up For Primary Elections

﻿﻿LAMAR COUNTY, Al. (WCBI)- For the past few months, candidates who are running for office in Lamar County, Alabama have been busy on the campaign trail gearing up for next Tuesday’s primary elections.

“This has an important role because it gets people involved in the life of the town,” said Pastor Patrick Cooley, a resident of Vernon, Alabama.

Cooley has lived in the West Alabama town since 2015.

The Alabama resident has voted in every election that’s taken place ever since he moved to Lamar County, and said he plans to do the same in 2018.

“Being involved with the city, with the county, being involved with elections, helps me feel like this is home,” Cooley explained.

As election day continues to grow near, the talk around town surrounding the races also continues to grow.

“The probate judge race, a lot of people are talking about it wondering how it’s going to go,” said Cooley.

In the race for Lamar County Probate Judge, Terry Roberts, Sofina Crosby, Ed White, and Sharon Nethery are all vying for the seat.

However, that’s not the only race residents are looking forward to.

“The busiest race is going to be for sheriff,” Cooley expressed.

In the Sheriff’s race, sitting Sheriff Hal Allred and Brandon Stephens will be on the ballots for residents to vote for come Tuesday.

However, Roger Sisson, who’s running as an Independent, is also a candidate in the Lamar County Sheriff’s race.

Cooley believes these two races will have a huge impact on how the town and county progresses, which is why he’s urging everyone to get out and vote.

“As Vernon, as Lamar County has turned a corner, it’s getting more and more prosperous and things are getting just better, so we want to make sure when people get out and vote they help that progress continue,” said Cooley.

For a full list of the races and candidates Alabama residents will be voting for on June 5th, visit https://sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2018-pri-sample-ballots for more information.