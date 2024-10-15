Lamar County residents load up for second trip to help Helene victims

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Lamar County residents are helping hurricane victims in North Carolina.

A trailer load of relief supplies left Vernon on Friday for a distribution point in the Charlotte area.

That trailer returned Monday, and the staff at Vernon City Hall is wasting no time getting it loaded back up.

Donations are being accepted during regular business hours.

They expect to send a second round of supplies out in a week to ten days.

Supplies and monetary donations are welcome, and as relief efforts continue, Vernon City Clerk Don Dollar says needs are evolving.

“There are items that they’re requesting at this time which include blankets because of the cold weather that’s beginning to move in. Sleeping bags, one of the things that they requested last week, and they were asking more this week is tents, because there’s still people who do not have a place to call home, so we purchased 10 of those tents last week. We will take the cash donations we received this week and do that again, so the people at least I have a place to lay down at night”

You can drop off supplies or monetary donations at the Vernon City Complex.