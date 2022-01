Lamar County Schools virtual learning for the rest of the week

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A high number of COVID-19 cases in Lamar County is moving classes online for the rest of the week.

Classes will meet at their normal times, but students will attend virtually tomorrow, Thursday, January 13th, and Friday, January 14th.

Paper packets will be available for students who do not have internet access.