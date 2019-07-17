Lamar County woman charged with malicious mischief

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Lamar County, Alabama woman was accused of ramming a vehicle with her car.

Angela Farrell, 50, was charged with felony malicious mischief.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County deputies were called to a home on Highway 12, earlier this month.

Investigators believed there was an argument with the victim and Farrell allegedly broke some items on the front porch of the home.

An AC unit was also reportedly damaged.

The victim reported about $7,000 worth of damage.

Farrell turned herself in and is out on bond.

She is a teacher with the Lowndes County School District.

The district said it is looking into the incident and any decision from here would be a personnel matter.