Landslide forces Choctaw County road closure

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A landslide forces a road in Choctaw County to shut down.

Highway 9 North about 6 miles north of Highway 12 is closed while crews repair that part of the road after a landslide.

That stretch of road is between Ackerman and Eupora.

MDOT says the recent heavy rains are to blame for the slide.

The highway is closed to through traffic between Reform and Sturgis Road and State Route 790.

Troopers say that stretch of road could be closed for about a month depending on the severity of the damage.