STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It might take a little longer to get your Chick-fil-A biscuit on Tuesday morning.

Starkville Utilities says, starting at 8 a.m., the northbound lanes of both Spring Street and Highway 12 near Chick-fil-A will be closed for utility work.

- Advertisement -

They plan to finish up work that was postponed last week.

Residents should expect traffic to be slower and are reminded to always be cautious when driving through an area with workers present.