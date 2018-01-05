Lane Furniture’s New Showroom

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A leading Northeast Mississippi based furniture company opens a new showroom at the Tupelo Furniture Market, only weeks after announcing a major acquisition.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held in Building six of the Tupelo Furniture Market for a 10,000 square foot showroom for Lane Furniture.

Last month, Verona based United Furniture Industries announced it had purchased Lane Furniture.

United, along with Heritage Home Group purchased Lane. That deal includes Lane’s 750,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Belden and a 200,000 square foot facility in North Carolina.

Company executives say consumers want quality furniture manufactured in the USA.

“Certainly, at United we are, with 19 facilities nationally, we are a big believer of made in the USA. We are one of the largest home furnishing companies in the US and that’s something we promote heavily on all of our product, the made in the USA theme, by US workers , certainly everybody wants to support people of the country,” said Jay Quimby, executive vice president of sales for United Furniture.

Three hundred and fifty Lane workers joined United Furniture. That number is expected to double by the end of the year.