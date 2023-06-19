Large Community Winner: Let’s Flamingle Downtown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Who doesn’t love flamingos? Thus, was the beginning of “Let’s Flamingle Downtown” with Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council.

The object was to “shop”, or collect, tiny rubber flamingos from each store, turn them in, and put your name into a drawing for a grand door prize of gift certificates worth hundreds of dollars.

Shoppers and merchants dressed the part with Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. A large flock of plastic flamingos “flew” from place to place, landing inside stores, trying on clothes and jewelry, and enjoying coffee and books; they were everywhere! Normally, a fairly quiet evening found hundreds of folks purchasing and looking for tiny flamingos. Street musicians were all over downtown, and even Fiona the Flamingo joined the fun!

As is the reason for downtown promotions, merchants and restaurants reported an increase in foot traffic and spending for this particular night. Main Street Columbus will definitely bring this event back next year with some added “flamingle” excitement!

