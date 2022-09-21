Last day of summer brings triple digit heat potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer’s last day is certainly the hottest this week. Some relief is expected Friday and next week.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun today with highs 95-100 degrees, potentially beating a daily record temperature in Tupelo from 1935!

THURSDAY: Expect temperatures to stay in the 90s, but a cold front will pass through in the afternoon. This may bring a brief increase in clouds and a north breeze, but no rain is expected.

FRIDAY: The morning temperatures start out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Daytime highs only top out in the lower 80s – feeling fantastic!

WEEKEND: Saturday brings back 90 degree temperatures, but the weather stays dry. A cold front Sunday brings scattered showers and storms to the region, but it won’t rain all day.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry, sunny, and NICE! Highs reach the low 80s each day with morning temperatures dropping into the lower 50s Tuesday.

