Last Day For The Ultimate Fair In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday is the last day of the Ultimate Fair at the Columbus Fairgrounds.

For the local 4-H clubs, it meant a day spent showing livestock, including goats, beef cattle and more.

Participants came from all across the region to compete.

While the 4-H holds showing competitions regularly during the summer, a new horse park slated to begin construction in Columbus next week will expand agricultural opportunities for both children and adults.

“Mainly for our 4-H youth kind of like this show today, we’ll be able to have shows this winter, and hopefully shows in the spring and the summer, we’ll have 4H show, open youth shows and open adult shows. Our cattlemen in the county, hopefully we’ll have some joint sales in the future we can use the facility for. Anything we need a covered arena for, that’s what it’s for,” said Lowndes County Extension Agent Reid Nevins.

The new horse park facility will be located west of Columbus south of Highway 82 on Tom Rose Road.

Nevins hopes the venue will be open by January of 2019.