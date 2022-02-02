Last House on the Block helps men and women on their recover journey

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – To enhance the efforts to help men and women recover from alcoholism and addiction, Steve Tamboli, a board member for Last House of the Block spoke at the Columbus Rotary Club today.

Based in Columbus, Mississippi the program introduces recovering individuals to Christianity while offering programs that allows people to become productive members of society.

The Last House, offers a living space for 25 men and 8 women at a time.

“The men and women that come to the Last House on the Block feel very dejected. They don’t feel like they fit in anywhere anymore. They feel they have lost their rights to society or anything they might be entitled to. It is a spiritual condition. Every bit of drug addiction and alcoholism starts from the inside and it’s a heart issue. As we help rebuild that and guide them and show them there is a different way of life, we start to see lights come on,” said Steve Tamboli, board member Last House on the Block.

For information on how to donate to Last House on the Block, contact 662-352-4516.