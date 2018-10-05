Late Afternoon Crash Sends Multiple People To The Hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A late afternoon crash on Friday sends three people to area hospitals and holds up traffic on Highway 45 at rush hour.

The crash happened just after 5 o’clock.

According to witnesses, it appears that a Nissan Altima pulling out of Tractor Supply t-boned a pick-up truck.

The truck was knocked over on its side.

Emergency crews had to work to remove the driver from the truck.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with moderate injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the Altima were airlifted to another hospital.

Highway 45 from Spivey Road to Carl Hogan Toyota was closed for a little while to clear the area for the helicopter, and allow crews to clear the scene.