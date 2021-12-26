Late December heat continues ahead of storm chances Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm air continues Sunday and into next week. Storm chances could return by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with intervals of sun throughout the day as highs reach the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Conditions stay quite warm with highs in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY: Warm and increasingly humid weather could lead to spotty showers developing in the afternoon. Highs will continue to be in the upper 70s – some 20+ degrees above average.

WEDNESDAY: The slow approach of a cold front along with residual heat and humidity could lead to scattered, locally strong storms forming in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region outlooked for severe weather, but questions remain as to the quality of upper air support needed for stronger storms. Stay tuned to this forecast over the next few days!

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures “fall” slightly behind Wednesday’s front, but the theme of the forecast will continue to be unseasonably warm weather. Daytime highs look to stay near 70 degrees Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase again for New Year’s Eve ahead of the next potential system.