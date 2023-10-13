Late night cold front, chilly weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a week of up and down temperatures, with in and out cloud coverage, our next front is getting ready to pass over Mississippi tonight. Temperatures are going to get chilly this weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage today kept temperatures slightly cooler once again, as the expected afternoon clearing did not take place. It is going to be another mild night, with temperatures only dropping into the lower 60s. But for those of us heading to high school football games, it may be a little cool sitting on the metal bleachers.

SATURDAY: There may be a little bit of clearing from the clouds early Saturday morning, but coverage will continue partly cloudy through the rest of the day. Hopefully, there will be enough of a break in the clouds to get to see the solar eclipse, just remember to wear the correct protective gear for your eyes. High temperatures are going to be in the low to middle 70s, around 73. The cold air behind the front will start to bring the temperature changes Saturday night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be a chilly one! High temperatures will only be reaching into the lower 60s! And the heavy cloud coverage returns. Sunday night/Monday morning will be in the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Cloud coverage will finally be clearing out, beginning Monday. Temperatures will start off the week cooler, in the middle 60s, and will be warming quickly back into the middle 70s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.