Late night crash fatal for 21-year-old passenger

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Fayette, Alabama man is dead following a car crash Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fayette County Road 80 and 85 around 10:45pm.

- Advertisement -

Alabama Highway Patrol says a Chevrolet Silverado ran through a stop sign, struck a tree and caught on fire.

The driver of the truck was Dylan Keith Harkins, 23. Harkins was transported to DCH in Tuscaloosa. There’s been no word yet on his condition.

Denver James Turner, 21, was a passenger in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.