Late-night disturbance leads to felony arrest in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A late-night disturbance led to a felony arrest in Lafayette County.
On June 14, shortly after midnight, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 390 County Road 202 for a disturbance.
When they arrived on the scene, the suspect fled the area.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrested 24-year-old Julia Bishop Allen of Oxford for a DUI.
During the investigation, deputies discovered Allen had damaged a vehicle at the residence before leaving.
Allen was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with felony malicious mischief.
Allen’s bond was set at $2,500 by a justice court judge.