Late-night disturbance leads to felony arrest in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A late-night disturbance led to a felony arrest in Lafayette County.

On June 14, shortly after midnight, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 390 County Road 202 for a disturbance.

When they arrived on the scene, the suspect fled the area.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrested 24-year-old Julia Bishop Allen of Oxford for a DUI.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Allen had damaged a vehicle at the residence before leaving.

Allen was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with felony malicious mischief.

Allen’s bond was set at $2,500 by a justice court judge.

