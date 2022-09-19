Late summer push brings 90s back to north MS

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A ridge of high pressure brings hotter afternoons through mid-week. A late week front brings hope for relief Friday.

MONDAY: Sunshine sticks around today as highs reach 90 degrees by afternoon. Thankfully, humidity will remain in check, so it shouldn’t feel unbearable.

MID-WEEK: Highs will soar into the middle 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect continued sunshine as well with dry weather prevailing. Thursday stays hot in the 90s, but a front should move through in the evening hours, bringing temporary heat relief for Friday.

FRIDAY: Behind Thursday’s front, lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday morning. Highs will stay in the low 80s Friday afternoon with lots of sun.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks to stay dry and hot yet again, but yet another front Sunday is set to bring the return of scattered showers and storms.