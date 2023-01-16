Late Wednesday cold front brings highs back into the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front Thursday will knock highs in the low 70s back into the upper 50s by Friday. Lows drop from the 50s into the 30s once more. Multiple rain chances keep the raincoats on tap.
MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the low 60s as scattered showers traverse the region during the day. Lows drop into the upper 50s overnight.
TUESDAY: We make a bit of a jump in warmth Tuesday as highs climb into the low 70s. Scattered showers are once again a possibility, and may limit the amount of warming possible for a few. Lows sit in the upper 50s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs remain in the low 70s before a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday brings highs down into the mid 50s by Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with the cold front, although no severe threat is expected at this time. Lows will drop from the mid to upper 50s overnight Wednesday into the upper 30s by overnight Friday.