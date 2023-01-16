Late Wednesday cold front brings highs back into the 50s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front Thursday will knock highs in the low 70s back into the upper 50s by Friday. Lows drop from the 50s into the 30s once more. Multiple rain chances keep the raincoats on tap. MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the low 60s as scattered showers traverse the region during the day. Lows drop into the upper 50s overnight.

TUESDAY: We make a bit of a jump in warmth Tuesday as highs climb into the low 70s. Scattered showers are once again a possibility, and may limit the amount of warming possible for a few. Lows sit in the upper 50s overnight.