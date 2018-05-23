Full Recap: Read the latest details on the T-38 plane crash near CAFB

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus Air Force Base pilots escape serious injury after ejecting from a crashing plane Wednesday morning.

Right now, an investigation is underway to determine why the T-38C Talon went down.

- Advertisement -

A press conference was held and flights were halted after the crash.

It’s too early to know what caused the plane to slam into the ground.

A Columbus Air Force Base T-38C Talon II crashed just outside the base’s perimeter fence in a wooded area, north of the air field.

It happened about 8:30 Wednesday morning, during a routine flight.

“It was an instructor pilot and a student pilot, so it was a training sortie,” says CAFB Deputy Commander for the 14th Flying Training Operations Group, Lt. Colonel Marc Deshaies.

First responders flooded the scene, eventually closing traffic to Barton Ferry Road.

“An Interim Safety Board has been convened, mainly with the interest of preserving the evidence and gathering the necessary data and witness statements, as it moves forward in the process.”

The crashed plane was built in 1968.

While there have unexplained physiological events with the T-6 Texan II, including at CAFB, Air Force investigators are still trying to determine whether there were any similar issues with the T-38 crash in Lowndes County.

“Is there any indication that the pilots passed out, while they were flying?” Asks WCBI.

“Obviously, all of that will be determined by the Interim Safety Board and finally, the Safety Investigation Board in the process. I just can’t share details at this time.”

Lt. Colonel Marc Deshaies says the airmen’s safety is always a concern.

“We value so much our instructor and student pilot force. These men and women sacrifice to serve and it’s absolutely at the forefront of the Team Blaze mission to care for them and their families throughout all of this, so we are extremely, extremely thankful that they were able to eject safely from the aircraft.”

There are no homes or other buildings in the area where the crash happened.

As the investigation progresses, the Air Force says it will release more information.