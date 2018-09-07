Latest Sports Betting Numbers Released

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials say gamblers bet $9.8 million on sporting events from Aug. 1 through Labor Day.

State Gaming Commission Director Allen Godfrey says that’s the total amount bet in the first 34 days of wagering in Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

Casinos earn about 5 percent off bets, and Mississippi gets an 8 percent tax on the casino’s take.

Sports betting has now expanded to more than 20 of Mississippi’s 28 state-regulated gambling halls. Two Choctaw Indian casinos are also offering sports betting, but they don’t report figures to the state.

Casino executives say business increased with the start of the college football season.

A May U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed states nationwide to join Nevada in legalizing sports betting. Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey and West Virginia all now allow betting.