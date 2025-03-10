Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office make an arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On January 20, investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services of an investigation they had started because of injuries to a baby.

Based upon the criminal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Richard Green has been charged with two counts of Felony Child Abuse.

Each count had a bond of $50,000 set for a total bond of $100,000.

This investigation will be presented to a grand jury.

