Law Enforcement Agencies taking vaccination seriously

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been surging all across the state, but in recent weeks the effects have been felt especially sharply in the law enforcement community.

2 sheriffs and 2 deputies in the state have died of complications from COVID, and there have been outbreaks in a number of county jails.

In Calhoun County, the Sheriff’s office is being pro-active. The department has a 97 % vaccination rate, and Sheriff Greg Pollan, like others, is encouraging all of his staff to get the shot.

“There is not an organized effort by the Sheriffs’ Association or any organization that I am aware of right now to push to get law enforcement vaccinated. I just know from talking to many sheriffs across the state by phone or text message, that they are strongly encouraging their employees , like I am, to get the vaccine.”

Sheriff Pollan is also taking precautions in the county jail. With help from Baptist Memorial Hospital Calhoun City, at least 16 of the 36 inmates there have been or will be vaccinated by the end of the week.