Law enforcement are investigating 2 fatal shootings in West Point

West Point Police Department has been conducting interviews and narrowing down suspects.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement has been investigating 2 fatal shootings in West Point.

One shooting occurred on North Division and Bugg Street, resulting in one fatality.

The second shooting occurred in the North Mississippi Medical Center parking lot, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old.

Five people in total were shot.

A statement was released by North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point.

“Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, there was an incident in the parking lot outside the Emergency Services Department at North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point. No employees or bystanders were injured or involved in the incident. As the incident is part of an altercation that began outside of the NMMC-West Point campus, we will defer to the West Point Police Department for specifics on the incident. NMMC-West Point appreciates the response from our law enforcement partners.”

“In a difficult situation, our security and emergency services team quickly took the proper measures to protect patients, visitors, and their teammates and coordinate with law enforcement agencies,” said Barry Keel, NMMC-West Point administrator.

