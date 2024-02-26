Law enforcement captures escaped Kemper County inmate
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man who escaped from a Kemper County jail is back in custody.
Todd Riley was captured in Choctaw County, Alabama on Sunday night.
Our state-wide news WTOK, reported a tip that helped law enforcement find Riley.
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the fugitive also stole a truck during his time on the run.
Riley escaped from the Kemper/Neshoba County Correctional Facility this past Thursday.
He is now being held in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.