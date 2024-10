Law enforcement finds 3 kilos of cocaine in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement seize more three kilos of cocaine in Okolona. That’s 6.6 pounds of drugs.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said the cocaine was seized on October 25.

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, along with deputies made the bust.

This cocaine has a street value of $60,000.

Arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.

