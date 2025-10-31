Law enforcement increases presence after a threat in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There was an increased law enforcement presence at Alcorn Central.

Early on Friday morning, October 31, the school district received what was described as a random threat.

The threat was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

It was determined that it was not credible, but the sheriff’s office posted extra deputies on campus throughout the day.

The threat did postpone routes for a couple of the school’s buses.

