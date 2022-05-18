Law enforcement investigating shooting death in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is investigating a shooting death in Lamar County, Alabama.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin says Lamar County deputies were called to a home on Steedley Road on Monday morning.

40-year-old Andrew Patrick Cunningham died at the home from gunshot wounds.

Right now, they are calling the case a death investigation.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.