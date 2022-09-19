Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money

WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks.

This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect.

Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items.

Stores in Louisville, Noxapater, Ackerman and Kosciusko have fallen victim to the fake money.

If you know this person or where they are, call Louisville police or Winston County Crime Stoppers.