Law Enforcement makes drug/ammunition arrest in Lee Co.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Narcotics agents make a meth arrest and seize a stash of guns and ammunition in Lee County.

Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit secured a search warrant for a home on Pulltight Road in Saltillo.

During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine along with several firearms, loaded magazines, and ammunition.

They arrested William Wallace Ellis.

Ellis has been charged with Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance.

His bond was set at $50,000.

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