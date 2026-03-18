Law Enforcement makes drug/ammunition arrest in Lee Co.
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Narcotics agents make a meth arrest and seize a stash of guns and ammunition in Lee County.
Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit secured a search warrant for a home on Pulltight Road in Saltillo.
During that search, they reportedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine along with several firearms, loaded magazines, and ammunition.
They arrested William Wallace Ellis.
Ellis has been charged with Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance.
His bond was set at $50,000.