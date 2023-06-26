Law enforcement puts on Junior Police Academy camp in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over 40 children from across Clay County are getting a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

The West Point Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to host the Junior Police Academy this week.

Children ages eight through 17 are learning what it takes to become a law enforcement officer.

They learned how to administer first aid in an emergency from members of the West Point Fire Department.

Besides teaching the kids how to stay safe and make good decisions, Junior Police Academy instructors want to build relationships in the community.

And that starts at an early age.

“Because we want them to know that we are their friend, and just because we wear our uniform doesn’t mean that they should be afraid of us. We want them to know that anytime you need some help – anytime you need someone to talk to, we are available, and to not just go by the uniform,” said Lt. Tara Sloan, West Point Police Department.

“It is an extremely fun thing to do. It also teaches you a lot, and it’s fun, and I like it,” said Lockelyn Frazier, camper.

46 campers are taking part this year. The Junior Police Academy runs through the end of the week.

