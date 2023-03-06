Law enforcement raid Saltillo house finding suspect with $17K in meth

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A raid in Saltillo leads to thousands of dollars worth of meth seized and felony charges for one suspect.

Broderick Jones was arrested on March 1 after the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Tupelo PD’s K9 unit searched a home at 163 County Road.

Jones was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Around 9.5 pounds of meth, worth almost $17,000, were found.

Jones’s bond is set at $500,000.

