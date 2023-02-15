Law enforcement reports update on Grenada County escapees

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update from a story related to two escaped inmates in Grenada County.

Jonathan Miller and Claude Slaughter came up missing during a headcount at the Grenada County Jail Monday morning.

The two men stole a city of Grenada work truck during their flee.

Today, Jonathan Miller has been captured and taken back into custody.

Law enforcement said Claude Slaughter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading this investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter