Law enforcement reports update on Grenada County escapees
GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update from a story related to two escaped inmates in Grenada County.
Jonathan Miller and Claude Slaughter came up missing during a headcount at the Grenada County Jail Monday morning.
The two men stole a city of Grenada work truck during their flee.
Today, Jonathan Miller has been captured and taken back into custody.
Law enforcement said Claude Slaughter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading this investigation.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter