Law enforcement say weapon was found at Caledonia Elementary

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A weapon was found at Caledonia Elementary School September 6.

Multiple investigations are happening.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison sent a recorded message to parents.

In the message, he said there was “a serious incident” where a weapon was found on campus.

Allison told parents there was no threat to students or staff and the situation was quickly addressed.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his agency was investigating after a teacher found the weapon.

He declined to say what type of weapon was found, or what grade the student was in. Allison said it was a lower elementary student.

How the student got the weapon and the circumstances of it being on school grounds all remains under investigation.

Allison said the district is working to ensure future incidents like this will not happen in the future.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X