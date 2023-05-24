Law enforcement searches for answers in teen’s death investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The death investigation into a Houston teenager continued with law enforcement searching for answers.

16-year-old Denasia McGregory was found in the trunk of a car on Tuesday morning.

The discovery happened in a daycare parking lot on Stone Street in Tupelo.

Sources told WCBI this investigation now spans three counties, including Chickasaw and Clay counties.

A suspect, 19-year-old Brandon Tumblin, was detained. We are told after being found, Tumblin was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some of McGregory’s belongings were located outside of Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said it’s unclear when an autopsy will be completed.

The investigation is continuing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter