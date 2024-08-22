Law enforcement urges people to be more cautious around school buses

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia woman accused of running into the back of a school bus with children on it has had her charge upgraded.

Ashley Waddell is now charged with DUI-Child Endangerment. That’s on top of her charges of resisting arrest, refusal to take a test, no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Witnesses on the scene say Waddell grabbed a child out of her car and ran off after the accident.

When she was arrested near her home, a child was with her.

This was not the only accident involving a Lowndes County school bus on Tuesday.

A Lowndes County school bus with around 30 children on it was sideswiped on Highway 69.

LCSD Superintendent Sam Allison says they are thankful no children were injured.

“We were very fortunate yesterday that we did not have injuries in either of those accidents, but that is our biggest fear, it is not so much when the child is on the bus, but it is also when the child is off the bus either loading or unloading. We just need people to be extra careful because it can go bad real quick,” said Allison.

“Our buses are very visible on the road. Anytime you see a bus on the road, you have to know that there are probably children there, so we ask everyone to be extra cautious because they will be making stops, and they will be either picking up children or letting children off.”

