Law Enforcement Using Media To Help Solve Crimes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to finding a wanted suspect, law-enforcement often rely on the media to help get the word out and spread awareness.

Whether it’s a picture, or surveillance video, when it comes to catching the bad guys, Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said he turns on the media to help alert the public about what’s going on.

- Advertisement -

“The media can get out information quicker than we can,” said Chief Shelton. “When you do a newscast there are thousands of viewers that’s watching, and surely as small as Columbus is, somebody is going to see that person or know that person, and they’re going to give us a call.”

The chief said it’s a successful strategy.

In fact, on Tuesday morning WCBI was given security cam footage showing a person who’s accused of assaulting someone at the Red Roof Inn.

Now police are one step closer to tracking down the suspect.

“This weekend we had a business owner who was assaulted on his property,” the chief explained. “We gave that video to the news media and today I’m happy to say that we have a person of interest based on someone seeing the face and recognizing who the person was. They called and we were able to get that information, now we’re looking for that person and hopefully we’ll be able to make an arrest sometime today.”

When it comes to releasing information about an alleged crime or person, Shelton said it’s important to be very descriptive.

“If the person may be armed and dangerous certainly we want put that out there,” Chief Shelton described. “We want to put out the physical description of the person, what kind of clothes they were wearing, how tall they are, we want to talk about the vehicle description that they are in, if it was a four-door car or a two-door car, if it was a truck or an SUV.”

Shelton said putting a suspect’s name and photo out there can put pressure on that person to turn themselves in.

“If I’m walking into a store and I see my picture on the TV, I’m going to say, oh my goodness,” said Chief Shelton. “If they’re not so inclined to do it (turn themselves in) and they are trying to hide, there are people that’s going to see it, and they’re going to pick up the phone and call.”

Shelton said they’re still searching for 32 year old Corey Rice.

He’s facing an aggravated assault charged after allegedly shooting someone back in April.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or information on any crime or incident that’s happened in Columbus, you’re asked to contact CPD or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, and remember, you can report anonymously.