Law Officers Remember fallen K9

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers paid tribute to a longtime member of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department who helped nab many criminals.

A memorial service was held at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department for the K9 known as “Hydro.”

The Belgian Malinois was a member of the department for years, specializing in sniffing out drugs, tracking people and apprehending suspects when they ran off from officers.

Hydro was ten years old when he succumbed to cancer late last year.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says he has been missed.

“Hydro was our K9 and he was an officer too, and he backed everybody up. If we had somebody lost, or were searching for someone, where they ran off from the scene or whatever, Hydro was there with us and you really didn’t have to worry about having anybody else to back you up when he was around,” Sheriff Mask said.

Sheriff Mask says the department is securing funding to get another K9.