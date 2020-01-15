Lawmakers consider implementing state minimum wage

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill introduced in the legislature could mean bigger paychecks for Mississippi workers if passed.

The Mississippi Minimum Wage Act would establish a state minimum wage.

Mississippi does not currently have a state minimum wage, it follows the federal minimum.

The legislation calls for the rate start at 7.50 this year and that number would eventually rise to 10 dollars an hour by 2023.

The current federal minimum wage is 7.25 an hour.

This proposal would have to make it out of committee before full the state Senate could vote on the measure.

The measure isn’t expected to gain much traction in Jackson.