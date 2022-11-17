Lawmakers finalize largest economic development deal in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest economic development deal in state history is now a done deal.

Lawmakers approved the incentive package bringing more jobs and industry to the Golden Triangle during the recent special session.

Today, Governor Tate Reeves signed the three bills into law.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. plans to invest $2.5 billion into the state eventually creating 1,000 high-paying jobs.

Nearly $247 million in incentives have been approved for the company.

SDI already operates a facility in Columbus. But they will now locate two new facilities in the area, an aluminum flat rolled mill and a biocarbon production facility.

“The workforce that we have at our existing facilities in Mississippi, it’s one of the finest and we have employees in, I believe, 32 different states. And this is we’re choosing where we know, we’re going to get good employees a good reception from the local officials and the state governments very, very important,” said Rick Poinsett, Steel Dynamics VP of Business Development.

Construction of the biocarbon production facility is expected to start this year with completion late next year.

And they’ll start building the aluminum mill next year with completion set for 2025.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter