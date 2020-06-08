Lawmakers Have Mixed Opinions On Changing State Flag

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Mississippi’s state flag is the last to bear a confederate emblem.

Many residents want to see it replaced with a symbol that could unify the state.

Governor Tate Reeves said he wants that decision to be left up to voters.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann both publicly expressed their desire to see the state flag changed.

The flag has been on display since the 1800’s and District 41 State Representative Kabir Karriem said it’s time for change.

“With all the negativity that’s associated with that flag it’s just time for us to have something that all the Mississippians can be proud of,” said Karriem. “I love Mississippi, but looking at that flag sometimes I don’t think Mississippi loves me.”

“I personally don’t have an issue if the flag changes, this is not the first flag that has flown over the state of Mississippi,” said Rob Roberson, District 43 State Representative. “I get both sides, I kind of feel like I’m a bridge between these two camps, and I completely understand where both are coming from.”

Roberson was a state lawmaker in 2001 when changing the design of the flag made the ballot.

During that election, Mississippians had a chance to vote, to either keep the current flag or adopt a flag designed by a committee appointed by then governor Ronnie Musgrove.

Roberson said he’d like to see things done that way again if the issue ends up on the ballot.

“I think that if we voted on it, it really gives solidarity to all of us, we all have a part in making that decision,” said Roberson. “Whatever position you fall on, you can vote your heart at that point.”

However, Karriem thinks a decision of this magnitude shouldn’t be left up to the public.

“The public gives us, meaning the legislature, the ability to make decisions and I think a decision like this, it’s on us and we should go ahead and take our proper leadership role and advocate for a new flag,” said Karriem.

The Stennis flag is a popular choice that’s gaining traction as a potential replacement.

While Karriem and Roberson both like the design, they’d also like to see other options thrown into the mix as well.

“Lets just say we are going to take it down first and let’s put a commission together to look at a new design and get public input so everybody will have a say in it,” said Karriem.

“At some point this flag will change, that’s just my opinion, but if that’s all we do is change the flag and we are not also talking about some of the divides, we’ve not done anything,” said Roberson.

In 2001 when Mississippians voted between the existing 1894 flag and a competing design, over 64 percent of voters chose to keep the flag as is.