Lawmakers still divided on Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The future of Mississippi’s state flag is still up in the air. At this hour, there’s a lot of uncertainty on if the flag will be taken down by this weekend.

Some lawmakers say they want to see the state flag come down by the weekend, but they’re not sure where the votes are going to come from to make it happen.

The house and senate need a two-thirds vote in order to suspend the rules that would allow them to take up this matter. Right now, lawmakers are still trying to convince those who are currently against this issue to jump on board.

As the state flag wavers in the wind, so does its fate.

In order for lawmakers to vote on whether the flag flies or is furled, they need 81 votes in the house and 34 votes from senators, giving them the authority to make that decision.

A decision some have mixed views about.

“I don’t really want to suspend the rules. I am in favor of having a vote by the people, and if we can get that done then that would be good,” said Dist. 19 Rep. Randy Boyd.

“We got to do a little convincing to certain people because they made commitments during their campaigns not to do certain things, so we don’t want anybody to go back on their word to their people back home, but we’ve got to do what sometimes best for the overall state of Mississippi,” said Rep. Boyd.

Some lawmakers still aren’t sure the numbers will add up.

“I’m confident that the house of representatives has enough votes to move forward, but I’m not sure about the Senate,” said Dist. 42 Rep. Carl Mickens.

“I feel very comfortable saying that if they could bring about a new flag, a majority of members of the House and the majority members of the Senate would want that to happen, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll vote that way,” said Sen. Hob Bryan.

State leaders are still tackling the challenging task of changing hearts and minds.

“I haven’t been in on any event, they haven’t contacted me, but I think they know where I stand so that may be one of the reasons.”

“It’s tough because so many of them are thinking, hey I got to get reelected and they don’t want to go back on the word they have to their people”

“Everything is changing so quickly. I don’t know. I don’t know procedurally where we are I don’t know where the votes are.”

Legislators return to the Capitol Saturday morning.

Some lawmakers remain hopeful that Saturday will be the day when all of the votes will be in to suspend the rules and a decision will be made on whether to take down the state flag.

If lawmakers are able to get enough votes to pass a resolution suspending the rules to vote on this matter, Governor Tate reeves said he would not veto that bill.