COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A mower flips on Highway 45 North, sending a Columbus Public Works employee to the hospital.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. while the employee was cutting grass in a ditch near Carl Hogan Chevrolet.

- Advertisement -

The mower caught fire following the accident; fortunately however, no serious injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the city said the employee will not be identified due to privacy restrictions.