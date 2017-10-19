Lawn Mower Stolen From Business

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local business and sheriff’s office have reached out to the public to help locate stolen merchandise.

A brand new Woods Zero-Turn Mower with 25 Horse Power Kabota Diesel Engine was stolen from Sid’s Trading #2 on Highway 72.

The business reached out yesterday, October 18, and informed deputies that the theft occurred sometime between the night of October 17 and the next morning.

It’s believed that the suspect or suspects cut through the fence surrounding the property, then removed the over $18,000 valued mower from the business.

No other items are believed to have been stolen.

The model and deck numbers are as follows:

MODEL: FZ25D #10006181347006

DECK: MX61T #10006181352003

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office or Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers.