Lawsuit against sheriff: Clay County dropped from claim

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former investigative assistant in Clay County may move forward with her lawsuit against Sheriff Eddie Scott. But Clay County has been dropped from the claim.

Scott and Clay County asked the U.S. District Court of the Northern District for a summary judgment on the allegations brought by Caitlyn Wilson.

A summary judgment allows a judge to make a ruling for one party and against the other without going to trial. The judge would use evidence presented to the court and written statements as the basis for the ruling.

In an order handed down this week, the county was dismissed with prejudice. That means it can’t come back around in this case.

However, the court determined that Wilson’s claims of a hostile work environment and retaliation under Title VII and for sex discrimination under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment are best left to a jury to determine.

A court date has not been set. Wilson is represented by attorney Jim Waide of Tupelo.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X