Lawsuit filed against a former Noxubee county Sheriff and deputies has been settled

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A lawsuit filed against a former Noxubee County Sheriff and two deputies, accusing them of sexual acts with an inmate, has been settled.

Elizabeth Reed says while in the Noxubee County Jail. She was given special privileges in exchange for sex or sexually graphic videos.

- Advertisement -

While in the Noxubee County Jail, for nearly four years, Reed says she was coerced to have sex with former deputies Vance Phillips and Damon Clark, in exchange for special privileges.

The Lee County woman also claims former Sheriff Terry Grassaree knew about the sexual relationships but did not stop it.

Noxubee County Board of Supervisors Attorney Chris Hemphill confirms to WCBI the lawsuit was settled for all defendants, that’s the law enforcement officers and the county, for an undisclosed amount of money.