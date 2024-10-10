Lawsuit filed by former Aberdeen alderwoman was dismissed

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) – A federal lawsuit by a former Aberdeen alderwoman is dismissed.

Lady Garth claimed her First and 14th Constitutional Amendment rights were violated after she was arrested and convicted of disturbance in a public place.

Mayor Charles Scott filed the affidavit against Garth in Monroe County Justice Court after an argument at a board meeting.

She eventually served five days in jail.

Last September, Garth was given two weeks to object to a Magistrate’s recommendation the lawsuit be dismissed.

No objection was filed and for that reason the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.

