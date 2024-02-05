LCBS formally recognizes two former members

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors formally recognized two of its former members.

The current members of the board presented resolutions to former District 1 Supervisor Harry Sanders and former District 3 Supervisor John Holliman.

Sanders spent 24 years on the Board and served as Board President. Holliman was elected to four terms, representing District 3 for 16 years.

Current board president, Trip Hairston, said the resolutions had been drawn up and read to Sanders and Holliman at their retirement reception, but they waited until the new board was seated before the official vote.

