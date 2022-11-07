LCBS honors 4A volleyball state champions, Caledonia Cavaliers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had some special guests in attendance at the meeting on November 7.

The 4A State Champion Caledonia Cavaliers Volleyball team was on hand as Supervisors presented their coach, Samantha Brooks, with a resolution honoring the team for its championship run.

The Cavaliers knocked off the Pass Christian Pirates last month to bring Caledonia its first-ever Volleyball State title.

They finished the season with a 21 and 8 overall record and were perfect in District play.

