LCBS issues emergency proclamation to receive relief resources

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is wasting no time clearing the way for relief help after Tuesday night’s storms.

Supervisors issued a proclamation declaring an emergency in the county.

The Emergency Declaration will allow the county to seek available resources from MEMA and FEMA to help in clean-up, debris removal, and rebuilding efforts.

Final numbers are not in yet, but several homes were severely damaged and others destroyed in a path along Highway 12 between Steens and Woodlawn Roads.

And the County Road Department, The Sheriff’s Office, and Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Departments, along with utility companies are working around the clock.

“And be patient, please be patient as we clean up the roads, as we get these things done. Understand that your yard may have some debris in it, but there are people who are really suffering out there who have a total loss of their homes, and so we want to be mindful of that,” said Trip Hairston, LCBS President.

The county is also dealing with what will probably be the total loss of the Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Station in District One.

