LCBS makes clear that soccer complex is not for overnight sleeping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A concession stand at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex has allegedly been a living shelter or place for potentially homeless or displaced people.

Winter is around the corner. So, some people are seeking shelter where they can, even in public spaces that are not approved for that intent.

The Lowndes County Soccer Complex was created for recreational activity. So, the Board of Supervisors made it clear that the complex is not for overnight sleeping and long-term lounging.

“It’s not a camping facility and it’s not an overnight rescue facility,” said Jay Fisher, Lowndes County administrator.

He said visitors at the complex have reported seeing people loitering and sleeping in the concession stand areas.

Lights were found broken. Litter was left on the floor. And bathroom vent coverings are now missing from people breaking into the bathrooms at night.

“It has been used on occasion by people who are trying to rest or get out of the elements, and we certainly understand that,” said Fisher.

Fisher said he understands some people look for shelter in public places. However, the county’s recreational facility is not intended for that purpose.

“What we don’t want is for it to be a permanent place where people that are looking for a different type of facility are looking to use,” said Fisher.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is working to put a plan in place to combat vagrancy.

In the meantime, Fisher said the board is happy to assist people who need resources for shelter.

“If somebody needs a place to stay, we want to be able to direct them where they can get resources to the homeless coalition or other places in the community where they can get the help that they need,” said Fisher. “But we don’t want to dissuade people from using the soccer complex because they’re afraid of people that might be down there that are not using it the way that they should.”

Susan Garton, President of the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition, said the organization is here to help.

“Even if law enforcement finds them, if a citizen finds them, a good Samaritan, give us a call. We can always do a boots-on-the-ground mission to evaluate the situation and send them where they need to go. If that’s a nursing home, if that’s a group home, if that’s a mental facility, even if it’s independent living, we would like to take that case,” said Garton.

If you or someone you know is facing homelessness or displacement, you can visit the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition’s Facebook page.

